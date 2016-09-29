If you’ve been following the film releases of summer 2016, you’ve probably noticed that you don’t really have any choice but to see a film with an unoriginal premise, be it a remake, sequel or adaptation. So why is this?

Arguably this is because the biggest production companies don’t care about the quality or originality of the films they make. Instead, the driving question behind whether a concept is greenlit seems to be “has it made money in the past, and will it continue making money?” Until an idea overwhelmingly crashes, sequels and the like will keep being produced – rarely does the creator of a franchise call it a day out of choice. Perhaps this is a cynical view of current cinema, but it is hard to deny. Superhero films are the most obvious example of this, with this summer seeing the release of not one but three big-budget outings: Captain America: Civil War, X-Men: Age of Apocalypse, and Suicide Squad. Civil War is the second highest grossing film of 2016 yet, so it is unsurprising that production companies would rather stick with safe bets than venture into unknown territory. The title of highest grossing film of 2016 currently rests with Finding Dory; making over £370 million, the sequel trumped profits of the original, Finding Nemo. In fact, out of the top 10 most successful films of 2016, only three could justifiably be described as ‘original’.

Is it any wonder that the biggest production companies turn to sequels, remakes and revivals as ‘safe bets’? All the evidence shows that these films are virtually guaranteed to make a large profit, regardless of their critical reception. Ghostbusters only received an average of 60% on Metacritic, yet has still managed to make a worldwide gross profit of over £96 million so far. Sony Pictures even chose to make a film adaptation of Angry Birds rather than try to come up with something original, proof that distributors are truly scraping the barrel. Despite the obviously ridiculous premise, The Angry Birds Movie has still managed to be the 19th highest grossing film of 2016 so far.

It isn’t all bad, however, and a remake by no means guarantees a large profit. 2016’s retelling of Ben Hur tells a sad story of a high budget production gone sour, not even making it into the top 500 films and securing catastrophic losses of around £92 million. While this is bad news for the film’s producers, perhaps it is good news for the general public. Will failures like this open the eyes of big production companies to filmgoers’ yearning for originality? Maybe Ben Hur’s valiant sacrifice will lead to a golden age of cinema. Who knows? Until then we’re just going to have to wait for the next Simpsons movie.