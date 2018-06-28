When the Great British Summer fails to deliver the sunshine – which it inevitably will at some point – you will be glad to know that this holiday there are a fair few series (with fantastic female-led casts) for you to indulge in. Here are some of the best that you will not regret leaving the sun lounger for…

Sharp Objects (Sky Atlantic)

Based the novel by Gillian Flynn, from the director of Big Little Lies and the producer of Get Out – oh, and starring Amy Adams, Sharp Objects has all the credentials an HBO miniseries could hope for. But whether this limited series will live up to the hype surrounding it remains to be seen. Reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) returns to her small hometown to report on the murders of two young girls. Amidst the tense atmosphere of a town on the edge, she begins to discover the secrets to her own past and fractious family. This highly anticipated eight-part adaptation will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic on the 9th July and repeated at 9pm the same day.

Anne with an E (Netflix)

Returning to Netflix on the 6th July is the heart-warming adaption of Anne of Green Gables, the second season will pick up exactly where we left off. Green Gables is safe – for now – after the Cuthberts managed to save their farm. However, after taking in two lodgers with malicious intentions, we can be certain that more drama will unfold this season. Some fans of the novel may be sad to see the series depart from the original story, but with Ambyth McNulty’s charming portrayal as the talkative and eternally optimistic Anne, only those with a heart of stone will be unable to enjoy this series.

GLOW (Netflix)

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back for another round on the 29th June; expect more classic music, entertaining fights, and outlandish costumes. GLOW is a fictionalisation of the antics of the “unconventional women” who starred in the professional women’s wrestling syndicate of the same name, focusing primarily on the story of struggling actress Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie). The first binge-worthy series culminated in the creation of the pilot episode of the ladies wrestling show, director Sam’s (Marc Maron) discovery of his biological daughter, and an uncertainty regarding the future friendship between Ruth and her best friend Debbie (Betty Gilpin). Season two looks as if it is ready to build on these relationships, whilst also showing the ladies’ ascent to stardom and the threats to a female-dominated show in a man’s world.

Shows that have already begun but you’re not too late to catch up on…

Outlander (More4)

The second season of Outlander is finally making its debut on More4. After finding herself transported back in time to 18th century Scotland, Second World War army nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is finally embracing the chance to change history. The return of the historical fantasy drama sees her and her husband Jamie heading for France, with every hope of stopping a doomed Jacobite rebellion. The series has already started, but you will be able to catch up online on 4oD, or if you have Amazon Prime you can watch not only the first two seasons, but also series three as well!

Our Girl (BBC)

The hit BBC show may have been criticised in the past for being unrealistic at times, but that has not put off the series’ creators, who have doubled the episode count for Our Girl’s fourth series. Army medic Georgie (Michelle Keegan) is heading off on tours to Nigeria, Belize and Bangladesh this series, helping to train forces to fight against terrorists. This will certainly be another explosive and dramatic series, so if you are not familiar with the show and want to catch up, then the complete box sets of the previous series are available on BBC iPlayer now.