Child actors. Pint sized professionals plucked from obscurity and pushed into the spotlight with everyone waiting to see what they do next. Actors are hot topics in general, but young actors are particularly valued not only by entertainment industries but also the public – especially if they’re talented or have a workable persona. But what about the child behind the gilded screen? Television and TV shows often serve as homes to these starlets, where they are able to craft and build their career, but also serve as a place in which they can be exposed to a menagerie of themes and storylines; some darker than others.

Popular TV series like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things relies on its child actors to carry the weight of the show, whilst also requiring them to tackle dark and disturbing events, both happening to their character and in the general storyline of the show. Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner spring to mind (Williams was 12 when the show started filming and Turner was 13) as both have been involved in horrific and terrifying situations as their characters (Arya and Sansa Stark) on GoT. The ‘hot right now’ kids from Stranger Things – Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin & Gaten Matarazzo – have also been involved in some rather dicey storylines involving supernatural creatures, murder, psychotic torture/human experiments, child abduction and excessive violence.

There is the age old question as to whether exposure to these types of themes at a young age affects children, however it is perhaps better to be involved in these types of scenarios in your professional working life, as it offers you the chance to explore certain themes in safe environments. Indeed, perhaps it is possible to stay more grounded and sane in television shows due to the more supportive regular cast around you, and the familiar working environments, as well as offering young actors the chance to be prepared and aware of the type of work and scenarios they are acting.

Compare this to (yes, you guessed it) predominantly Disney tween television shows, where child actors take the form of Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana, or Hilary Duff as Lizzie Mcguire, or Demi Lovato as Sonny (in Sonny With a Chance) and it would appear that these stars had some difficulty with their transition to adulthood and being thrust into the fame at a young age, struggling with their image, being involved in controversy and having significant mental health disorders that perhaps weren’t taken seriously or scrutinised too much. Perhaps it is the association with a squeaky clean show – unlike the harsh and chaotic Game of Thrones – that proves to be the most limiting, in that there is a certain image to maintain and its child actors may feel, or grow up to feel, trapped in these roles and unable to explore twisted, damaged or grittier characters. Is there a need for creative expression within your own show?

Whilst it will be difficult to tell the effects that GoT or Stranger Things has on its child actors, or indeed perhaps more so the amount of media attention and pressure relating to their public image, it has clearly proved difficult for some stars

on other television shows. Whether the media and television system is doomed to create troubled adult actors from its children is unclear, but it is evident that some have sought solace in the music industry (Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato), shying away from the media format that garnered them their fame. In this sense, the future is uncertain for our budding child actors, and perhaps the type of show our favourites are on will be the deciding factor in their smooth transition to adulthood, but regardless, it would seem that it would do no harm to have a strong support system in place for any emerging young television starlets who find themselves the centre of media and public attention.