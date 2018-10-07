Proceedings have been delayed of the Republican nomination to the United States Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, due to the accusations of sexual assault by several women.

Thursday 27 September saw the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Mr Kavanaugh where he denied all allegations and clashed with Democrats.

In his emotional testimony, the American attorney pleaded innocence and defended his drunkard behaviour by stating that he ‘liked beer’ and he ‘still likes beer’. President Trump, despite being a self-proclaimed teetotaller, defended Mr Kavanaugh’s drinking habits.

The Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, also argued that the sexual assault allegations hold partisan political motives. Mr Trump later tweeted that the ‘Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct and resist’ his Supreme Court nomination.

A testimony by Doctor Christine Blasey Ford, claiming to have been assaulted by Mr Kavanaugh 36 years ago, saw her declaring that the event had ‘drastically’ affected her life. The nomination of Mr Kavanaugh is said to be a concern for American women as it has sparked fear amongst progressives that the 1973 Roe v Wade decision to make abortion legal could be overturned by a conservative majority in the Supreme Court. Therefore, this case has erupted discussion around women’s rights, especially when considering who to believe; Ms Ford or Mr Kavanaugh, with the social media hashtags #BelieveWomen v #BackBrett emerging over this case. Activists who have been rallying at Capitol Hill since the hearings want a nominee who understands the values of women. Some are angry at how quickly Dr Ford’s allegations have been dismissed.

The appointment of Mr Kavanaugh could tilt the balance of the Supreme Court in favour of the Republicans for decades as confirmed members hold their seat for life, and the nine life members of the Judiciary have the final say on bills that have passed through Congress.

The Senate Committee voted 11-10 to proceed with the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh on the condition of an FBI investigation.