The Labour Students organisation are running a nation-wide survey that they say will reveal the realities of poor student housing standards.

The survey, which is part of the organisation’s primary campaign this year and is titled Somewhere to Call Home, aims to collect the personal testimonies of students living off campus. They say they will use the survey to expose and “tackle poor living conditions” in order to “improve standards of housing for students.”

Labour societies across the country voted for student housing to be their primary campaign this year.

Rhys Purtill, a member of the National Committee of Labour Students, told Concrete the survey was very significant for Norwich students. Speaking to Concrete he said: “I think the reason that this survey is so important is that everybody – students, lecturers, SU officers, the government – knows that it’s bad. but there is no data on it. There is no evidence to say ‘here’s what students are saying”.

“After a long day at university, there is nothing worse than not wanting to go home. I’ve been in that position and it’s not great.” Eliott Simpson, a TV and Film Graduate, recalled the multitude of problems he faced when living in student housing. “From week one there were leaking pipes in the bathroom, crumbling bathroom tiles that had to be immediately replaced, and shelves and drawers that had come loose and needed repairing. They weren’t the worst of our problems.

“It wasn’t an uncommon sight to see your breath appear in the air when you breathed in the house, regardless of whether the heating was on or not.

“We told the landlord about these issues but they were never fixed. The landlord and agency were just generally very unhelpful, being slow to respond at times and being incredibly vague in messages.”

Neglectful landlords appear to be a common thread among UEA students living off campus. Second year Media and International Development student, Marina Shishkin, revealed how her bedroom door immediately appeared to be stuck when she moved in. “When I opened it, the whole frame came off. We notified our landlord who sent builders, but it still hasn’t been fixed.” Ms Shishkin’s doorframe still remains hanging loose.

One third-year History student, who wished to remain anonymous, commented on their appalling living environment.

They said: “At night, in your bed, there were scratches and scrapes as rodents scurried along behind our walls, in our rooms, and through our ceilings. We found out that our house was built over a sewer, but this unfortunate anecdote was only the beginning.”

Evidently, student housing is experiencing a crisis in standards. According to Mr Purtill we are likely to hear of some results from the survey within a month.

In the meantime, UEA’s Labour Society currently has plans to invite local councils and academics into UEA to speak with students on why housing standards are a “fundamental human right” and what they can do to protect themselves.