This morning, a ‘suspicious package’ was reported at the 25/26 bus stop on Chancellor’s drive, UEA. The package was later confirmed to be a ‘deep fat fryer’.

Police and UEA security blocked off roads into campus and diverted people away from the area.

UEA security said this action was taken following reports of “a suspect package left at the bus stop”.

However, by 9.18am the police left the scene and allowed access to the bus stop.

Norfolk Constabulary said: “Officers were called around 8.30 am after reports of a suspicious package on a bus at chancellor’s drive, UEA.

“Officers attended and further inquiries revealed it was a Tefel deep fat fryer that had been left on the bus by mistake.”

Police across the UK will be keeping a more vigilant eye after three explosive devices were found at Waterloo station, Heathrow, and City airports on March 5.

On March 6 another package was found at the University of Glasgow. Police have linked it to the devices found London, and carried out a controlled explosion of the device.

The University of Essex’s campus was also evacuated earlier this month after police received a call about a suspicious package on the Colchester campus. Later police confirmed the package was not a risk to anyone.