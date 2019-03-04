7 finals, several club records and many PB’s made BUCS Nationals 2019 one of the most successful ever for UEA Swimming.

The women performed excellently, making the A Final for the Freestyle Relay- Kioni Broomfield, Megan Pirrie, Rikke Nagell-Kleven and Hannah Binning – pushing them up to compete against the likes of Loughborough and other top universities. This success continued with both the men and women making the B final for the Medley Relay.

Taking centre stage with a great weekend of swimming was Liv Neale. Qualifying for two A finals in the 100 and 200 back Neale produced some fantastic swims, gaining a PB in her 200 back in a time of 2.20.25.

The success continued with a club record and a B final for the mixed medley relay team. Many swimmers broke club records and their own PB’s. Harry Jones got an amazing PB in his 100 fly with a time of 58.57 and many more PB’s came with the likes of Kioni Broomfield in the 100 free and Tom Owen in the 50 free.

All that took part did the club immensely proud and the team cannot be congratulated enough for their achievements.