The Ryder Cup, in case you are not aware, is more than just a golf tournament. It is also more than a challenge between Europe and the USA.

At the heart of it, the Ryder Cup is a competition between the different styles and etiquettes of golf. Team Europe represents the longstanding, gentlemanly behaviour associated with the sport with polite claps for a good shot and a patter of murmurs for a poor one. Team USA on the other hand represent the sport aspect of golf, with loud shouts of ‘get in the hole’ for every putt, heckling the opponents and uproarious cheers for their team. The clash of culture had begun even before the first tee off, with English golfer Danny Willett supposedly missing the first morning due to controversial comments about Team USA from his brother. With the rivalry set up, the media turned to Hazeltine, Minnesota and the competition kicked off. For both teams this competition would mean a little more than a standard win, with the USA looking to win the event for the first time since 2008, and Europe looking to clinch victory despite being labelled as underdogs.

The first morning foursomes resulted in a clean sweep for the USA, the first in 41 years. This was overshadowed by USA fan David Johnson, who had been challenged to sink a putt for $100 after heckling Henrick Stenson for missing the same shot. Johnson of course sunk the putt, much to the delight of the fans and the media. The afternoon produced a better story for Team Europe, winning three of the four matches. This helped to close the gap to only two for the opening day, leaving many to recall the exact same situation at Medinah in 2012.

Saturday started positively for Team Europe, with Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters, having won the last match the previous day, winning the first clash of the morning. By the end of the morning, however, this initial win was looking to be a moot point, with the USA looking likely to clinch the fourth point, thus tying the morning session and leaving Europe in the same position from which they had started the day. This turned out not to be how the game played out though, with the Spanish pairing of Sergio García and Rafael Cabrera-Bello winning four of the last six holes to tie the game.

The afternoon did not go as well for the Europeans. The one point gap they had fought hard to get was pushed back by the USA, with the score at the end of Saturday showing a three points lead to Team USA.

Once again hopeful fans turned to the miracle of Medinah; if Europe could come back from four down then, surely it was possible to claw back a win on the final day here?

The answer was sadly no. The USA cruised to victory, taking 7.5 points from the available 12 to end the competition: Europe- 11, USA- 17. It was a straightforward victory for the favourites, not only winning but also extending their lead each day.

Europe, could not keep up with the Americans at any point during the event, with the exception of Thomas Pieters who won the most points (four) out of both teams in the three days. As Sunday evening came around, the USA team celebrated a long overdue and well-deserved victory whilst Europe attempted to keep their heads high after a devastating defeat.