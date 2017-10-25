Mocktails

As a teetotaller, you may feel like running a mile in the opposite direction when you see a pub/club/bar come into view – the sinking feeling that accompanies the realisation that you’ll be drinking orange juice or coca cola all night can do that to you. However, you needn’t miss out on the bar scene altogether.

Teetotallers and designated drivers alike will be able to join in with an enviable mocktail or non-alcoholic wine or beer. Some of the best places for mocktails include Be at One, whose mocktails (at £4) are much cheaper than alcoholic cocktails with student discounts applied. Other great places to try include Mr Postles Apothecary (which has the perfect vibe for Halloween), Revolution and Turtle Bay.

UNESCO city of literature

With a world-famous reputation as a place of literature, UEA and the city of Norwich host many literary events, including the current Autumn Literary Festival on campus (opened with a live talk and book signing with Nobel Prize-Winner Kazuo Ishiguro). Season tickets are £40, but individual tickets for students are £4.

Alongside this, UEA Live organises free readings with authors at The Flamingo @ The Pig and Whistle in Norwich. Other great places for readings include local bookshops like Waterstones and The Book Hive, and The Birdcage bar in the Lanes regularly hosts poetry nights that are well worth attending.

Museums and art gallaries

The one thing that astounded me last year as a fresher was how many students had never visited the

Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. Situated near the Ziggurats, and known for being the set of Avengers HQ, the gallery is an under-appreciated gem.

Students can also enter all the exhibitions for free (including The Russia Season Exhibition which is on display now in the centenary year of the Russian Revolution), so there’s no excuse not to check it out if you have an hour or two to spare on campus. The Norwich Castle Museum, the Museum of Norwich, and the Stranger’s Hall are also all accessible in the city centre, and each has a range of artefacts and exhibitions including local history. Just be sure to check the opening times so you don’t get caught out!

Riverside

With the Odeon flanked by Nando’s and the Bowling Alley, and Gravity Trampoline Parks further along, Riverside Entertainment offers a great evening out for sober students.

And as long as the trampolining doesn’t leave your stomach churning, you can grab dinner at the likes of Frankie & Bennie’s, TGI Fridays, Chiquito’s (again, there are some great mocktails at some of these restaurants), and countless others. If you fancy walking on a little bit more, you could spend the night at the Waterfront – not only do they host Propaganda, but their reasonably priced live gigs may mean that you also get to see one of your favourite indie artists.

Cinema and theatre

Norwich has a great selection of cinemas and theatres to choose from. Not only do you have Vue and Odeon to choose from for mainstream blockbusters with student discounts, but Picture House’s Cinema City has a wide variety of independent showings. Cinema City also hosts the Philosophers at the Cinema series, where UEA philosophers introduce movies before they are played. The Norwich Theatre Royal, Maddermarket and Playhouse also have a great range of plays and shows, from Shakespeare to Christmas pantos.

Or, if you’re on a real budget and don’t mind some amateur drama, the Drama Society often puts on various performances in the drama studio. With off-the-wall pieces, originals, and classics like Shakespeare, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to film and drama.