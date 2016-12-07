Recently Telltale announced the next in their barrage of story driven ‘games’. This time they’ll be returning to the series that made their name; you can pre-order The Walking Dead – A New Frontier now.

Telltale’s games feel good. They fit well into their chosen universes. They don’t come across as lazy franchised spin-offs like other third party releases. (If you love Game of Thrones, for example, you’ll get more out of Telltale’s contribution than from Cyanide’s 2012 attempt).

But are they actually games? Telltale’s games are more about storytelling than creating an effective interactive experience. They play more like ‘point and click’ adventures than most of what the modern games industry churns out. Yet they lack the complexity of golden oldies like Monkey Island, instead offering up a series of quicktime events (press the letter ‘W’ before it’s too late) and a small story tree which affects the games outcomes.

Let us not forget, that one of Telltale’s early attempts at shoving this style down our throats, Jurassic Park: The Game (2011) was accused of being a series of button presses masquerading as a game.

Telltale’s story telling has got better since then, but has their game play?