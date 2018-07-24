On the 14th of August it has been confirmed the final chapter of Telltale’s critically-acclaimed and highly anticipated horror adventure game series, The Walking Dead, is set to release on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. With a Nintendo Switch release also planned for later in the year, there is even more reason to get excited over what we can expect from the conclusion to Clementine’s dramatic story.

Since the success of Telltale’s The Walking Dead’s first season in 2012, millions of gamers have been following the survival story of Clem, the girl who we have seen over the last six years grow to become a skillful adult in the zombie-infested wasteland of Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore’s celebrated apocalypse franchise. After three past seasons and a couple of spinoffs, she looks to be positioned in one of the most difficult situations seen in the series yet. ‘Now, what do you do,’ a hardened-looking Clem asks little AJ as they sit alone in the wilderness, as shown in the scene of the game’s E3 trailer, ‘if I get bit?’

From the game’s description, the narrative of this season seems like it will hit the same tense and disturbing nature of the series’s storyline so far. “After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice,” it reads. “Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left.”

If The Walking Dead’s infamous tendency to depict a continuous stream of tragic and morbid events throughout its games, television series and comics give us anything to go by, we can only pray our protagonist and her young sidekick make it with their lives. But, as is the way with Telltale’s projects, there is really no way to say what will happen – as stories that interact and shift according to the choices of its player, the studio’s games can often end in a variety of ways. Perhaps the most distinct of these was the second season, which could end in one of four heart-wrenching events that leave Clem and AJ in the circumstances depicted in season three and lead to their strenuous position in the upcoming season.

As the last game in the series, Clem and AJ’s fate will also be marking the end of a difficult and lengthy era in the studio’s history thanks to their own success in the gaming industry. It’s no secret that over the years Telltale haven’t had the easiest time, having had to layoff studios a few years ago due to issues within the company. However, along with The Walking Dead, Telltale is working fantastically on other titles such as Batman, Minecraft: Story Mode and their first 2019 release, The Wolf Among Us: Season Two. They are currently venturing into new projects, which could be very promising, but they are yet to give many details.