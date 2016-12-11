At this very moment I’m sat on a bench,

Breathing in the cold, eyes closed, warm smile.

This is the throne I share with a thousand,

So why not stay and write for a while.

I remember in past years craving Christmas spirit

And its spell of white snow to smother life’s flaws,

That come with being young and left me to search

In the gifts for the missing piece of my jigsaw.

In years to come Christmas might have a price

Too heavy for the angel on top of the tree,

I’d fight the dark snowflakes that chase adulthood

To stop them melting the spirit even briefly.

But right now, on my wooden throne, I need no gift.

The past and future won’t reach my content

In completing the puzzle under a cloudless sky.

So thank you, Santa, for my present.