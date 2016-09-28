Far surpassing Tim Burton’s nauseating remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Spielberg’s film adaptation of The BFG will excite all audiences, from the ages of one to 100. No doubt, Dahl would be very happy with the final product.

Spielberg, as in his timeless film adaptations of Jurassic Park, uses CGI to bring Roald Dahl’s book to life. Most importantly, from an aesthetic viewpoint, the timeless artwork of Quentin Blake is beautifully and respectfully kept in consideration, particularly in the designs of the Giants. They are appropriately terrifying and they really will make you feel like a little “bean” in your cinema seat.

The BFG (Mark Rylance) would certainly make the late and great Dahl proud; he accurately encapsulates the friendly nature of the big-hearted guy. Although initially confusing, Rylance’s delivery of his speech is comical and his book-loyal execution becomes familiar and endearing to the viewer.

Far physically smaller, but nonetheless as powerful a performance, is that of Sophie (the young and upcoming Ruby Barnhill). She is terrific in the role and her friendship with the BFG stays beautifully true to the novel.

Overall, Spielberg does not disappoint with this latest reimagining of the BFG. At points, however, a lack of previous knowledge of the source material can leave the plot feeling like it is trundling along in an aimless direction. Despite this, the final sequence neatly pulls the film’s elements together in a way that will both excite newcomers to Dahl’s material as well as satisfy the many fans of his works. The film will appeal to all of the ‘titchy little snapperwhippers’ in the family, guaranteed.