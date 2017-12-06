UK manufacturing increased in November.

Growth in the manufacturing sector last month was at its fastest in over four years. The figures come from the Purchasing Managers’ Index, and they suggest that exports were instrumental in the increase in this growth.

RBS job losses and branch closures announced.

The Royal Bank of Scotland is to close one in four in-store branches – 259 in total. They have also announced that they will cut 680 jobs as more customers make the move to online banking.

Bitcoin currency increasingly unstable.

The value of the digital currency Bitcoin has become very unstable of late. Its value recently surpassed $11,000, however its value has since gone down to $9,600. The fall from its peak is 16 percent. The sharp changes in value come after calls from industry specialists to be cautious about the currency.

Store closures expected from Thomas Cook.

Thomas Cook has announced plans to close 50 stores around the UK, potentially affecting up to 400 members of staff. The holiday firm has 690 stores throughout the country, but only 47 percent of its holidays were actually arranged within branches this year.

Australian brand Billabong receives $150m takeover bid.

The struggling surfwear company received the offer from rival brand Quiksilver after suffering a $58m loss this year, and other significant and persistent losses over the last five years.

Google declines to disclose pay records in gender discrimination case.

The internet search engine giant refused a legal request to give information on how it pays its workers in a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit. Despite having previously said that there is no gender pay-gap amongst its employees, the company refuses to offer evidence to demonstrate whether its workers are paid equally. The judge is still to decide whether Google should comply with the legal request.