Indie’s next-big-thing The Gallerys yesterday (18th December) released their second EP It’s up to You, the follow up to their debut Paisley.

The Kent three-piece have introduced themselves with a bang this year with a number of impressive support slots for the likes of Madness, From the Jam, the Sherlocks and the Rifles. Imperfect Perception, the highlight of the debut EP, was picked up in April for Well Suspect’s Northern Exposure compilation album, with The Gallerys appearing alongside Cabbage, Slow Readers Club, Sisteray and Weller-protégés White Room among others.

The Galleries have received much critical hype, with constant references to their Mod and Britpop influences never far away.

And a whiff of From the Jam’s Russell Hastings comes through on the vocal of this EP’s lead track, the rocking Over the Bridge, which betrays a very Dr Feelgood vibe. It brings to mind a convergence of both the raw energy of In the City era Jam and the maturity of Bruce Foxton’s more recent solo material, with some stinging guitar riffs for good measure.

The title track is rooted very much in the sixties, with some catchy vocal harmonies above, dare I say it, an at-times slightly Who-esque melody.

The most interesting song is closer Doctor Friend. In an age when indie is getting less exciting and infinitely more formulaic, it’s refreshing that a young band are willing to not take themselves too seriously and have some fun on record. Fans of Luke Jones and Sheepy should take note. Musically, the driving bass line and guitar solo are among the best you’ll hear this year.

It’s up to You, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, caps a good year for The Gallerys. They might not be the finished articles yet. Perhaps they’re still a bit raw. Perhaps they wear their influences on their sleeves a little too obviously.

But It’s up to You shows a band with the awareness of their genre and creative spark needed to have real potential to be next in a long line of sharp-dressed, sharp sounding boys about town with something to say in around three minutes. Mark your cards for 2018.