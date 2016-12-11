We all love Santa Claus. That bright red suit, his typically round belly and his bag of toys make children and adults alike smile. Generations after generations have been blessed with his magic, and he has been adding to the Christmas joy for centuries now. However, not many people know about the rich, and globally reaching, history of our favourite Christmassy chap.

It all started with a kind monk called St. Nicholas. St. Nicholas was very much respected for kindness and generosity, which prompted people to create myths and legends about him. It is said that he gave away all his riches to the poor and the sick. One of the most famous stories tells a tale about how St. Nicholas provided three impoverished daughters of an upright man with dowries so that they could get married and escape prostitution. In some versions, he dropped the bag of gold down the chimney of their house, and it landed in a sock that was hung by the fireplace to dry – hence the Christmas stocking tradition.

During the Middle Ages, the feast day of St. Nicholas was held on the 6th of December, and children would get gifts in honour of his generosity. After the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, saints like St. Nicholas fell out of favour in the ecclesiastical community in Europe. However, people were still fond of the holiday that allowed their children to receive presents. Thus, the feast of St. Nicholas was moved to the 25th of December, to be merged with Christmas Day.

The name Santa Claus originated from St Nicholas’ Dutch nickname, Sinter Klaas, a shortened version of Sint Nikolaas (Dutch for St. Nicholas). However, even after he got his name, Santa Claus still existed in many different forms. He was still tied down by vastly different myths, such as the scary Germanic gift-bringer who disciplined naughty children. Furthermore, at this time, Christmas did still lack the magic and joy that is present in the modern day holiday. It was still regarded as a holiday for a rowdy community fueled by alcohol, and there was still no place for a bright and cheery Santa Claus.

Writers and poets in the early 19th century helped change that. In 1809, Washington Irving’s book, ‘Knickerbocker’s History of New York’, which had several references to a pipe-smoking Nick soaring in a flying wagon and delivering presents to well-behaved children and beatings to bad ones. In 1821, a famous anonymous illustrated poem called ‘The Children’s Friend’ was published, and it featured a Christmas figure that had almost all of the modern characteristics of our Santa Claus; although a single reindeer was still pulling his small wagon, unlike the nine we associate with him today.

A great political cartoonist called Thomas Nast produced drawings of Santa Claus that further developed and shaped Santa Claus’ appearance. There were many more late 19th century artworks, which contributed to the image of Santa Claus we know and love today, and all of them helped him become a lovable, friendly, fatherly figure.

May Santa Claus bring joy and luck to you all this Christmas!