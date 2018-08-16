The Hostry Festival showcasing the best of Norfolk theatre, music, dance, visual arts and radio returns for it’s eighth year this October with UEA as its principal sponsor.

A powerful line up of #inspiring females, plus 200 pupils from @NorwichHigh & local schools will discuss #inclusion, #diversity & womanhood in the 21st century, at our ‘Inspiring Females in The Arts’ debate, October 15th. In partnership with @BBCNorfolk >> https://t.co/ITcczhBwBA pic.twitter.com/8ZH8ZlpMTg — Hostry Festival (@hostry_festival) August 13, 2018

What’s on?

The Boy In The Lighthouse, created and directed by Rebecca Chapman, will be performed by Total Ensemble Theatre Company who celebrate inclusive, community lead theatre. Following the success of last year’s performance of “It’s a Wonderful Moon, George” the company was asked to return to the festival for six nights

The line-up also features Sally Phillips in conversation with Festival Director Stash Kirkbride. Known for her performances in Miranda, Bridget Jones and Smack the Pony, the interview promises to be a hit.

Don’t miss Matt Frei, UEA honorary graduate, and Europe Editor and presenter at Channel 4 News. If Concrete’s interview is anything to go by, you’ll want to catch his words of wisdom.

The Norfolk Arts Awards, in association with the Eastern Daily Press, feature 14 awards with 36 nominees. The awards promise to celebrate the best of Norfolk’s talent, including ex Cathedral choir singers, Norwich bands and playwrights.

Paint out Norwich will show 40 selected artists create works of art before the audience’s eyes. In its fifth year, the event is working with The Big C to help those suffering benefit from the opportunity to be creative.

When is it?

The Hostry Festival opens on Monday 3rd September at 7pm – 10:30pm at The Hostry Norwich Cathedral. The main event runs between the 13th – 28th October. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.hostryfestival.org or the Theatre Royal Box Office.