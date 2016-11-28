The film opens in December 1918, with a moustached John Sherbourne (Michael Fassbender) and a tone that certainly does not encapsulate the festive season. The grey-blue hue of the camera filter conveys the desolate mind-set of a protagonist psychologically wrecked by the western front.

Released in time for Remembrance Day, the film hits the viewer right in the gut and allows you to instantly connect with John’s desire to get away from it all and work on a lighthouse in Australia. It’s here that he becomes infatuated with his romantic interest, Isabel (Alicia Vikander). Through his love for her, conveyed through beautiful cinematography and warm camera filters, he learns to forgive the world for what the war has done to him.

Forgiveness is an underlying theme of the film, and the director should really forgive me for blubbing so much. The name of the island, Janus (the Roman god with two faces, one facing forward into the future and the other into the past), is a poignant metaphor for the relationship triangle that develops between John, Isabel and Hannah Roennfeldt (Rachel Weisz). This relationship is based around the ownership of the little girl Lucy-Grace (Florence Clery), whose double-barrelled first name stands as a potent symbol of the character’s struggles.

Hannah must learn to forgive the couple, John and Isabel, for taking her child from her when she washed up on the shore of their island. The struggle is certainly tragic, and the tension between the three palpable. Furthermore, the ethical dilemmas it raises, over relationships and love in general, are universally appealing.

What is unappealing is an unnecessarily lengthy build-up. The film is too long and, in an age of attention spans comparable to those of goldfish, the two hours and 13 minute running time is arduous.

However, the anticipation for the cataclysmic drama and the tensions between such deeply conflicted and developed characters is worth the wait. Go watch it: it was a welcome relief from the recent glut of reboots and sequels.