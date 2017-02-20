My enemy. My nemesis.

As I looked at the accumulation of bricks, the shades of brown, the crumbling corners, the grey cement that separated one ally from another, I noticed a decaying slab that had left a slight hole, large enough for me to wedge the tip of my shoe, which would firmly prop me up. Whilst analysing the challenge I was faced with, the green weeds that scattered the wall caught my attention – they flew in the wind and they drooped in the rain. The vines twisted up the barrier like a snake slithering towards his prey, as he holds back just enough to strike when the moment is right.

Everything around me was murky and melancholy, but what I could see was the golden hue of hope escaping from the other side. Lodging my foot in to what seemed to be my only chance, I propelled myself up and grabbed the top of the wall, hauling my body higher and higher, scraping my stomach on the surface of hell – burning, stinging, grating. The opposition groaned in agony as I kicked my feet against the bricks, climbing and launching as I rose.

I had made it! Rolling over the smooth top, I slowly and carefully lowered myself on to the ground, wary of the fact that the darkness was manipulating my warped view. Freedom invaded my senses as I span around on my heels, smelling the open air, tasting the liberty.

Oh, look, another wall…