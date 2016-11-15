Salvador Dali’s ‘The Persistence of Memory’ (1931), nicknamed “clocks” is one of the most enigmatic surrealist paintings of the twentieth century. Bent out of shape, the clocks are folded over and melting away, appearing surreal and elusive. The distorted clocks symbolize the erratic passage of time and the experience of dreaming. There is always that element of haziness when waking up and not being able to remember particular dreams. Dali illustrates how useless our normal concept of time is inside the dream state. During our daily lives, we are always rushed and busy but Dali’s work makes us look at art in the surrealist world, where we are not conforming to our normal time structure. Instead, we are embracing the concept that time slips away quickly, particularly when dreaming. Dali shows that by melting away, the clocks are losing their power over the world around them. The painting also points to our arbitrary way of keeping time and sticking to our daily routines.

The landscape in which the clocks melt in the foreground is barren and infertile. We know that Dali based the seaside landscape on the cliffs in his home region of Catalonia, Spain. The backdrop is empty and lonely as the painting with lots of open space with no movement or action. In the centre of the painting, the large creature is comprised of a deformed nose and eye that is drawn from Dali’s imagination. Its long eye lashes seem insect-like with an oblong looking tongue oozing from its nose.

According to Dali, he intended his work to have “the most imperialist fury of precision…to systematize confusion and thus to help discredit completely the world of reality.” The only element of the painting that does seem to be real is the distant golden cliffs and those on the coast of Catalonia, Dali’s home in Spain. We know that while creating his paintings, Dali actually self-induced hallucinations in order to access his subconscious, a process he famously called the ‘paranoiac-critical method.’

What is interesting to note is the title of his painting, ‘The Persistence of Memory’, as it suggests that time is melting away in this isolated, barren landscape. Bodily features such as the ear and eye are distorted just like the clocks that are imagined in dreams.

Perhaps the title also alludes to the idea that despite persisting with our memory of remembering dreams, ultimately when we wake up, we will not be able to recall any of the events that occurred the night before. Dali’s surrealist focus taps into our imagination and plays with our concept of time.