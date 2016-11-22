In the current political climate where shock results have inundated 2016 – with Britain voting to leave the EU and Trump holding the office of President-elect – it is becoming increasingly evident that people across the world are acting out against the political class and calling for change.

In Europe, people are flocking towards populism, a political movement where citizens rise up to ‘take back’ their countries from elites dominating the nation’s political arena.

Parallels have already been made between the Brexit referendum and US Presidential Election, with both outcomes initially seeming unlikely. Both the Brexit leave campaign and Trump’s presidential campaign succeeded in unifying disparate groups together with a common cause for change and inspired supporters to go out and vote. Both were promoted as shifts away from the monotony of the same system run by the same people: ‘the political elite.’

Political trends towards right-wing populists are spreading across Europe, encouraged particularly by Donald Trump’s recent win. Frauke Petry, leader of Germany’s right-wing populist Alternative für Deutschland, stated how “it was high time that in the United States of America, people who feel disaffected withdrew their vote for the political establishment…this election result is encouraging for Germany and for Europe, because Trump really has the cards for political sea-change in his hand.”

Although Petry’s current poll ratings are in the teens for the German federal election in Autumn 2017, his party’s popularity has risen significantly over the last year. Hans-Peter Friedrich, a conservative from the Bavarian sister party of Angela Merkel’s CDU, warned how voters currently feel they have no control over policy and “if there are no answers provided by the main parties in our country, they will turn to populists.”

This impending shift to right-wing populism is not confined to Germany: in Spring 2017 it will be France’s chance potentially to disturb the political order as Marine Le Pen, representing the far-right Front National party, bids for presidency. She is projected to win the first round of voting but fall short in the second and final round for presidency, however opinion polls have shown their unreliability with Brexit and Trump. In one month (December 2016) we could see Europe’s first far-right head of state since World War Two in Austria’s Norbert Hofer, for the Freedom Party.

Hofer narrowly missed out on winning the Presidential Election in May but a re-election was called due to miscalculations in postal ballots.

There has also been the successful campaigning in Italy by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement who are opposing Prime Minster Renzi’s proposals in the Italian constitutional referendum, the results of which Renzi has staked his political position, and success for the Dutch Freedom party Geert Wilders’ current joint-first place in opinion polls for the 2017 Dutch prime minister elections.

These all show an unstable time ahead for the existing establishment not just for the political elite, but also for the future existence of the European Union and for international foreign affairs in general.

From where has this sudden backlash against the status-quo come from?

Are people fed up of existing policy and rooting for the populist manifestos? Or has this populist rising stemmed from general dissatisfaction towards the same type of people being elected into office?

The unpredictability of election results compared to opinion polls suggests that, when voting day comes, the winning majority simply decide that they want change and want to show that their vote does matter: that whatever the media or the political elite push as the ‘inevitable right choice’ is certainly not that for the silent majority.

Under this political trend towards populism then, does this mean a UKIP British prime minister in 2020?

Or could we see another shift towards left-wing populism in Jeremy Corbyn, as was the potential in 2015 in Bernie Sanders’ popular bid for the Democratic nomination, who polled better than Hillary Clinton against Trump and whose supporters said he could have won the US election?

All this is speculative, but it is undeniable that the world is moving into a new sphere of politics, and the outcome cannot be predicted.