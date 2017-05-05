Hailed by the indie ‘blogosphere’ as this decade’s answer to the Talking Heads in 2011, London three-piece Theme Park showed early promise before lacklustre reviews of their 2013 debut brought the band crashing down to earth. It’s taken four years for a follow-up to arrive, but on follow-up Is This How It Starts? Theme Park sound like a band completely out of ideas.

Lyrically Is This How It Starts? offers mind-numbingly generic musings on falling in and out of love. Lead singer Miles Haughton spouts every cliché in the book without any sense of irony – from “my heart belongs to you” (‘Hello Hello’) to “you can make me feel brand new” (‘U R Rly Nice’), there’s never any sense of discernible feeling behind these sickly-sweet indie-pop songs.

Even more unforgivable is that even in a record this generic, there’s barely anything that resembles a decent pop hook. Whilst the band’s debut contained a few memorable cuts, there isn’t a single track on Is This How It Starts? that’s worth re-visiting. Any decent musical ideas are usually drowned out in a sea of looping pedals, vocal effects and irritating guitar riffs, with tracks generally ranging from dull-as-dishwater guitar-pop to laughably bad electronica.

Spend ten minutes searching the ‘indie-pop’ tag on Bandcamp and you’ll find multiple bands better than Theme Park. In a musical landscape that contains Whitney, Passion Pit and Future Islands, there’s simply no need for this kind of mediocrity. ★ (1/5)

‘Is This How It Starts?’ is out 5th May via Recreation Records.