Prime Minister Theresa May visited Norwich yesterday to launch the Conservative Party’s election campaign in East Anglia.

Mrs May visited the International Aviation Academy at Norwich International Airport on Monday afternoon.

In her speech, Mrs May told an invited crowd that the party should not be complacent, despite recent gains in last week’s local elections.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Mrs May said she was aware Brexit will not be the only issue on voters minds come polling day on 8th June. She added that if elected her party would commit to infrastructure projects in the region, including the dualling of part of the A47, as well as cutting immigration numbers.

She said: “My message to the whole of East Anglia is clear – we stand at a very important moment, we are going to be negotiating Brexit and we want to make a success of it and embrace the opportunities that are ahead of us outside the European Union.”

Commenting on the timing of Mrs May’s visit to the city, Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Norwich South, Clive Lewis, said: “Theresa May comes to Norwich just a few days after the Tories yet again failed to get a single Councillor from the city of Norwich onto Norfolk County Council.

“The reason for that is clear. The Tories have failed to stand up for our city’s vulnerable older people and young people. Vital County services have been slashed by a Tory County Council doing the bidding of Mrs May’s remote and self-serving national Tory government.

“There is absolutely no doubt that buck stops with the Tories here in Norwich. I believe the people of our city are canny enough to see through the last minute promises Mrs May has come to Norwich to make to try and win their votes.”

Mrs May said she is “proud to be a Conservative” and plans to find a flagship policy for a long-term solution to the social care crisis. She also mentioned Conservatives will fight to achieve equality for mental health services.

Last Saturday Norwich South and Norwich North Conservative Parliamentary candidates, Chloe Smith and Lana Hempsall launched their general election campaigns.



Ms. Smith said: “Norwich North can rely on me again to work hard for local people and get results for the city.”

As Ms Smith hopes to be joined by Mrs Hempsall in Parliament, she said: “Norwich needs a strong leadership from its MPs as well as the national government and that can only be achieved by voting Conservative in both Norwich North and Norwich South.”



Although the majority in Norwich constituency voted Remain in the EU Referendum, four wards in the Norwich City Council area backed a Leave vote. They were Catton Grove, Crome, Mile Cross and Sewell.



Both Ms Smith and Mrs Hempsall said they want to ensure the “best possible Brexit deal” is reached in Parliament, alongside other issues at hand.

Mrs Hempsall who is “delighted” to be given an opportunity to contest Norwich South said, “electing me to parliament will ensure that our Prime Minister, Theresa May has the support she needs to lead our country through the two years of Brexit negotiation and beyond.”