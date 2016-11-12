UEA is often recognised year after year as one of the best universities for student experience. Being situated in the diverse city of Norwich and boasting popular music venues such as the LCR, the picturesque lake and a list of reputable alumni it’s no question as to why students love UEA.

From William the Conqueror’s Royal Palace to the North Norfolk Railway, a wealth of rich heritage is all on your doorstep at UEA. The 320 acre campus was established in 1963 and has since become one of the best Universities for research, placed number 14 in the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2017. Alongside ground-breaking research, UEA also has one of the most diverse range of courses consequent of its 4 faculties and 26 schools of study. It’s unsurprising then that UEA was ranked third for student satisfaction by the National Student Survey, but what was the most influential factor that persuaded students to put UEA as their firm choice on UCAS?

3rd year Politics and History student Jemma chose UEA based both on how well the specialised courses suited her and her love for the campus, “for a less common degree like History and Politics UEA had the best programme of being able to pick and choose my modules to balance out the two subjects in the way I wanted, but also I love the campus feel, most universities don’t have that”. 3rd year Politics student India agreed that the campus is

one of the main reasons she put UEA at the top of her list, “the campus had a really good feel to it, a community spirit, I didn’t get that feeling anywhere else.”

As well as the university’s customisable and elaborate degrees, the university also prides itself in accommodating a wide range of hobbies. 2nd year psychology student Charlotte chose UEA because of its heritage of art, culture and theatre. “I chose UEA because of the vibrant atmosphere and how it is rich in culture and art.

There are a lot of new art exhibitions at the Sainsbury’s centre for visual arts and this really attracted me to the campus as it let me explore my interests.” Alongside this, the surrounding area of UEA has much to offer in terms of the arts with festivals such as the annual Norfolk and Norwich Festival – one of the oldest surviving arts festivals in the UK – which brings art alive with its innovative and inspirational events. UEA’s recognition of the arts is something that has been a staple in university life since it began. In 1964 Arthur Miller’s The Crucible became the first drama production to be staged at UEA with John Rhys Davies from Lord of the Rings as the Drama society’s first President.

It has also been home to a great deal of scientists and writers with alumni ranging from Sir Paul Nurse, 2001 Noble Prize winner for physiology or medicine to actor Matt Smith or famous writer Ian McEwan.

UEA is also home to Earlham hall, the Law school which was previously the family home of prison reformer Elizabeth Fry. This inspired Law students such as 3rd year Jemma to study Law at UEA “the historical heritage behind the law school at UEA really made me appreciate the campus and everything it had to offer. Studying Law in a place where extremely influential people once were motivates me and makes me feel like I am a part of something unique.”

It’s fair to say that whilst the diverse range of courses and the appeal of a thriving campus have attracted many students to UEA, it is this combined with our rich heritage that really makes UEA something special.

A combination of a historical background and a promising future highlights UEA as a university that has laid great foundations and continues to build.