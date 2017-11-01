Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler is currently brought to tour by the National Theatre and is set to visit Norwich from 7-11 November.

The production, centred on a free-spirited, newly married women who feels trapped in her new relationship, takes the audience on a journeys of emotions embodied by Hedda’s complex and destructive personality, which leads the character to be one of the greatest dramatic female roles in theatre.

The play is directed by Ivo van Hove, one of the world’s acclaimed directors. Lizzy Watts and Abhin Galeya are part of its cast, amongst others.

In an interview with Kate Moore, van Hove stressed the relevance of the piece and emphasised on its emotional and human strength.

“There are a few masterpieces in the world of the theatre and I think this is really Ibsen’s masterpiece… It feels like Hedda is about what really mattered to him. There is something to desire, there is real change. With Hedda, Ibsen writes, perhaps, in a more realistic way according to himself. That was his point of view at this moment in his life, I think. He accepted that life is what it is, even when you have all the opportunities.”

Lizzy Watts, current actress playing Hedda in the National Theatre’s tour, said in an interview by Al Senter that “Hedda is a young woman who has decided against following her inner drive and so she has chosen to settle down, to conform, to accept the security that marriage will bring her. In doing so, however, she is living a life she does not want to lead. She’s terrified by the outside world but she also wants to be free in the way that only a man is free in this society.”

“To have written the play about a woman at the end of the nineteenth century is amazing, even today it’s amazing to have such a leading character. Hedda has all these demonic forces, she can be really harsh, she is merciless, she doesn’t have a lot of empathy with everybody, she’s not loveable. She is not an easy victim that you feel empathy for”, Van Hove said.

However, the director stressed how the character’s relevance lies in her emotional strength and complexity, rather than in her fight for gender equality. Ibsen’s ability not only to create such an elaborate character and such a human portrait of real emotions, but to do so through a female character, makes the play a rich and relevant masterpiece.

In conversation with Moore, van Hove said “when you read the play very carefully it’s really clear to me that Hedda is not this icon of feminism. Hedda is trapped, but not in this society because there are possibilities. She is trapped in herself. It’s not a marriage that traps her because it’s a marriage of convenience. It’s an agreement to have a life for the outside world, to be so-called happy. Hedda is the prison of herself, of her own incapacity. She is incapable of really changing her life yet she has all the opportunities to do that.”

“It’s really human. I think that a lot of authors today should be really very jealous of Ibsen for creating a character so rich and mesmerising”, van Hove said.

