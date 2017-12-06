In the evening, my mum, brother, and I go to the local church for their Christmas Eve service; and then we have a takeaway with our next-door neighbours. On Christmas Day, my brother and I open our Christmas stockings on our parents’ bed, cups of tea and cat abound. We have a toast of mulled wine at 11am with grandparents and aunts, we have brunch, we have Christmas dinner, we have presents, we have cheese and biscuits for dinner, and at about 11pm, we all go to bed.

Despite the fact that our routine has been the same ever since my childhood, I look forward to Christmas more than anything every year. It is a time when my family, friends, and I are happy; where good smells are abundant, and where traditions are vital.

Whilst you may be thinking that I am talking about traditions such as a Christmas church service, or Christmas dinner having to include Yorkshire puddings (which, by the way, I am), I am mainly talking about the traditions we all hold dear to us; the traditions our families value the most. For some reason, the 11am toast is one that our family has upheld since my grandad’s childhood. Even when I was underage I would still toast with a glass of apple juice.