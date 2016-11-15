Whether you love the gym or not, one of the best ways to combat stress is exercise. Although it may feel like a chore, just a couple of hours of cardio a week can get your endorphins flowing and help you feel healthier too.

If you’re looking for a bit of extra motivation to get you started, then look no further. I’ve come up with a selection of the best work out songs that will have you running laps of the lake in no time.

First things first, you’ll need to get yourself hyped for whatever activity you’re about to partake in, and what better song to do that than ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem. Known by many as the ultimate hype track, ‘Lose Yourself’ became the unlikely track of the Rio Olympics, when 15-year-old swimmer Ellie Robinson was said to be listening to the song when she walked out in her (now iconic) puffer jacket before winning her first gold medal.

When it comes to cardio (in my opinion, the ultimate stress buster) the best songs are the ones that make you forget you’ve been running in the same place for over thirty minutes. For me these magical songs include:

If after this, you still aren’t feeling motivated then there’s only one thing left to do: bring out the Club Classics! Club Classics make the perfect addition to any workout playlist. They’re cheesy, familiar and are guaranteed to leave you feeling motivated. So update your Spotify playlists and get exercising.