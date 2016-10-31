‘It is the experience of a lifetime’, ‘you won’t regret it’, ‘it was the best time of my life’… all the words you hear before departing on anytime spent studying abroad. It all sounds so corny and empty in between the nerves and stress of preparing for time away. But I am here to assure you, that those words are far from empty ‘coys’ to get you to join the study abroad programme. My time at Roanoke College, Virginia was honestly the best time of my life.

I was definitely concerned about Roanoke as an institution, for nothing more than its size. I felt like I might miss out on the true American ‘college’ experience by choosing such a small institution. However, never have I made a better decision. I lived in the international house on campus and I met so many amazing people from so many different backgrounds. I will appreciate that forever.

In addition to that, I experienced all of what I expected of an American college and more! From basketball games, to cheerleaders, to Greek life and not forgetting Spring Break, which I was very lucky to have spent in Florida (talk about living the American dream). I feel like I gained more by being in a small community than I ever would have in a larger school. Although, do not get me wrong, the quantity of work was far from kind, and trying to find the perfect balance between your work life and your social life is no small feat. But, it is totally worth it.

Virginia, as a state, was far from the worst place I could have ended up in. Walking out of your dorm every day and being surrounded by mountains and breath-taking scenery is a beauty that is difficult to describe. I was lucky enough to be able to experience some of its beauty close up by doing some hikes, including Mcafee’s Knob and Devil’s Bathtub. These hikes saw me hopping rocks over deep streams and standing on the edge of extremely high cliffs. Importantly, I managed to complete these hikes without being eaten by a bear, although I did not avoid falling into a knee deep puddle of mud or getting so sunburnt that I couldn’t walk for a week. Memories.

My top tip? Just say yes to everything. Say yes to a walk to CVS, say yes to an A-cappella concert, say yes to a college basketball game, and do not miss any opportunities. Once I had finished my exams I wasted no time heading off to explore some other parts of America with some friends. My favourite places? Definitely a throw up between Boston, San Francisco and Yosemite National Park. These memories I will keep forever, as I will the friends that I made there. Having just arrived back home from a trip to Denmark to visit some of these friends I can assure you that the bonds you make studying abroad are special.

There is endless talk about how valuable a semester away is for your future prospects, but you don’t really understand that until you look back and evaluate your experience. For me, it improved my confidence, made me more independent, more adventurous and contributed many transferable skills that I can use while finishing my degree. This was because I was able to learn in a different way, doing a number of projects in the US, saw me researching and writing in alternative forms. However, the most important thing that I learnt, is to appreciate other cultures and that in turn, has made me want to explore more of the world as soon as I can.

‘It is the experience of a lifetime.’