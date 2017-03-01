Sure, plot is vital, characterisation brings a game alive, and mechanics make an enjoyable player experience, but I think we can all agree that the soundtrack is what really makes a video game memorable. From the nostalgic electronic bleeping of Crash Bandicoot to the delightful 50s radio stations of the Fallout series, I’m going to take you on a dive into the depths of your speakers, and reveal my top five video game soundtracks of all time.

5. The Sims 3 – gentle yet joyful, many of us growing up were semi-convinced that this would be the soundtrack to real adult life. As we all now know, being an adult isn’t quite as fun, but still it’s a soothing and whimsical soundtrack perfect for building houses or drowning families of Sims in swimming pools to.

Recommended tack: not a single track in particular – this is a calming background music soundtrack in general.

4. Sonic Heroes – the must have game of 2003/4, although I’m not quite sure why. What cannot be faulted, however, is the soundtrack. I still sometimes hum along to that amazing theme song.

Recommended track: Sonic Heroes Theme

3. Mass Effect 2 – despite the fact that we ended up defeating the Reapers with three Instagram filters, Bioware brought out the big guns with this soundtrack. Although Mass Effect was a great tone setter, and Mass Effect 3 brought the trilogy to a fittingly sombre close, Mass Effect 2’s grittier soundtrack brought the perfect amount of art noir and epic to the table.

Recommended track: Suicide Mission

2. Halo Reach – sure, the original trilogy was beautiful with its soaring choral symphonies, and Halo 3: ODST added a rather unique noir edge to the mix, but Halo Reach is something else entirely. It still feels like Halo, but with an extra dose of epic, a sprinkling of the sombre, and a hell of a lot of despair. The perfect soundtrack to the only game which crippled me emotionally.

Recommended track: Winter Contingency.

1. The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – at the number one spot, we have the video game which dominated the teenage years of many of our readers. Skyrim straddles that line between medieval nostalgia and adventurous fantasy, condensing this fantastical vibe into a soundtrack ideal for stealing the souls of dragons to.

Recommended track: Sovngarde.