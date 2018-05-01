Last Wednesday (25 April), the Complete University Guide published their annual league table, revealing that UEA has received a rank of 14 out of the 131 universities measured.

The Guide has been ranking universities since 2008, basing their rankings on the following categories: student satisfaction, graduate prospects, research quality and intensity, student to staff ratio, entry standards, spending on facilities and academic services, and good honours degrees.

Since the league table began, UEA has risen in the rankings by six places. The university has consistently been within the top twenty since 2014 despite its status as a comparatively young university.

Although moving down the rankings by two places since 2017, the results remain impressive, with UEA scoring 4.09 out of 5.00 for student satisfaction and 3.11 out of 4.00 for research quality.

The league table also ranks 70 subjects from the universities, for which UEA appeared in the top ten in nine of the categories. Nursing rose from tenth to fifth in the rankings, with American Studies fifth in the rankings and Creative Writing eighth.

“The Guide uses an extremely comprehensive set of measures, making the results a particularly gratifying reflection of the hard work of our staff and students alike,” says UEA Vice-Chancellor Professor David Richardson.

“UEA achieves consistently high league table rankings, and this is a further endorsement of our excellent standards of teaching, research and student experience.”

This, combined with UEA’s Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) of Gold, shows an exciting trajectory for the university’s future.