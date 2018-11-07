Teddy Coat – these coats are possibly the best trend to arrive this season. Not only do they look cute with almost any outfit, but the comfort level challenges that of your favourite dressing gown. These coats are available in virtually every colour but I’d recommend a brown or beige one.

Knee High Boots – this trend has been a winter essential for the past few years now, and this year is no different. A knee high boot holds the power to turn any dull or boring outfit into a statement look without fail. Throw them together with a pair of skinny jeans or an A-line skirt and you are good to go.

Sweatshirt – an easy option. A simple sweatshirt is a sure way to make sure you’re comfy and cosy all day long, achieving a nice laid-back look.

Turtlenecks – it wouldn’t be winter without the return of the turtleneck (unless you’re an Arts student, in which case it never left). The best thing about this particular item is that they will shield your neck from the breeze all day long whilst making you look like you put a bit of effort into your outfit. I’d recommend having this essential in a range of colours because they will quickly become a staple in your winter wardrobe.

Fluffy socks – it’s common knowledge that 90 percent of the time students would rather freeze than up the bill for heating, so a nice pair of fluffy socks will be sure to make it all seem somewhat bearable.

Earmuffs – arguably the most adorable, and practical, accessory to own this winter. A fluffy pair of earmuffs are exactly what you need to avoid the trauma of hat hair whilst still fighting off that pesky threat of frostbite.

Gloves – this one is so obvious it almost doesn’t need to be said. Keep those hands toasty with a warm pair of gloves but avoid mittens at all costs. No one has time to keep taking them on and off and they’re entirely more hassle than they’re worth.

Bobble hat – again, this almost goes without saying. Keep that head nice and warm with a classic bobble hat. They were in style when we were five and they’re still in style now. Practicality can be fashionable too, apparently.

Oversized scarf – because just any old scarf won’t do. The oversized scarf trend is one we wholeheartedly get behind because it offers a huge amount of versatility. Cold face? Cover it with your huge scarf. Cold shoulders? Your scarf can double as a blanket. Unimaginable fear over upcoming deadlines? Get under your scarf and it will all be okay.