Winter can be one of the cosiest times of year, snuggled under a duvet with a hot drink and a good film, sounds great right? Though winter isn’t as kind to our skin as it can be to our cosy nights in! Through much trial an error I’ve tested out different tips and tricks to stop my skin drying out and keep it glowing all year round.

Moisturise

It may seem like a basic tip, but many of us don’t moisturise as much as we should, or do so with the wrong products. Whether your skin is dry, normal, combination or oily (yes us oily folk need to moisturise too). It’s important to moisturise in the morning to prepare your skin for the elements, and at night time to rejuvenate whilst your skin is going through the process of cell renewal. I like Clinique’s Dramatically Different moisturiser (£30, Debenhams) for daytime as it softens my skin and adds a healthy looking glow without looking too oily. I also love the fact they have an option for oily and dry skin types so there’s one to suit everyone…though this can be on the pricey side for a student budget! For a cheaper alternative I’d opt for Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost moisturiser (£12.99, Boots) as it has similar results and also has an option for oily and dry skin types.

Night Cream

Investing in a good night cream is also essential for rehydrating your skin after a day of wind, rain and polluted air. Garnier’s Moisture Bomb night cream (£7.99, Boots) is great for this as it is heavier than daytime moisturisers so gives that extra kick of hydration without feeling heavy on the face.

Exfoliate

Toner is one of those skincare steps which is surrounded by controversy. Is it essential? Do I bother? Exfoliating toners are actually a really great addition to a winter skincare routine because they buff away the dead skin cells and can get rid of any dryness or flakiness without using a harsh, abrasive scrub. Pixi’s Glow Tonic (£18, Marks & Spencers) is a great toner for brightening the skin and gently exfoliating it with the use of glycolic acid, leaving your face feeling fresh and without that rough texture winter can sometimes encourage.

Use SPF

It’s important even in winter to use SPF to protect your skin. Just as you would use it in summer to protect your skin from sun rays, it’s also important to protect your skin from winter environments, as well as winter sun to avoid dry, dehydrated and congested skin.

Hydrate

Looking after your skin by selecting the right skincare products is important, but futile if you aren’t looking after your skin from within. Make sure you drink a lot of water as this will hydrate your body and will make a visible difference from the inside out!