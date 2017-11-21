If you’ve been to Norwich – as you definitely should have done by now! – you will have realised a few things. Firstly, there are a lot of pubs. And secondly, there are a lot of churches. Norwich has a pub for every day of the year and more churches than there are Sundays. But one that you might not have been to yet is probably one of the most interesting – the Cathedral. Built during the Norman Conquest, the Cathedral’s spire stands at 96m, which is the second tallest in the UK. It is 140m long, and is has a courtyard that makes you feel as if you are walking through Hogwarts. Not only that, but it also has peregrine falcons nesting there as well! The Cathedral is unusual in more ways than one – for example, it is one of only three Cathedrals in the UK (along with Salisbury and Ely) where there are no bells to ring. Given how loud Norwich can be, it is distinctly quiet in the Cathedral.

Rooms branch from the main centre of the Cathedral – prayer rooms, ones dedicated to the Norfolk Royal Regiment, and even a Treasury, which has pieces dating all the way back to the medieval era. There are two candelabras, one a globe of peace, from which you can light candles and pray if that is something which you decide to do. Norwich Cathedral also has a rich history with the city, and for this reason, I think it’s so important for us to visit as residents of the city. For example, Puritans attacked the Cathedral during Charles I’s reign, and it was only brought back to glory during the Restoration, two decades later, having lain in ruins for all that time. The font is also a donation from a chocolate factory in Norwich, which I found rather amusing to tell the truth. A visitor of many cathedrals in my time, one of the things that stands out to me about Norwich Cathedral is the sheer size of it. Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire is one of my favourite Cathedrals, but Norwich is at least double the size of it – perhaps not literally, but the high ceilings, many rooms, and numerous burials – as well as the three floors – makes it appear enormous.