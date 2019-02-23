Trampolining took part in the Cambridge Open in the first weekend of February, which is our most popular competition of the year next to BUCS Championships. After an early start, we arrived at Cambridge for 8:30am ready for our first competitor’s routine at 9am.

We had a total of 15 competitors for UEA, and everyone exceeded themselves. Sarah Hambling, our Competition Secretary, said ‘It was a really great day and I’m super proud of everyone who competed. We had six competitors finish in the top ten and one medalist (our first SUTL medal in three years) and loads of people improved on their placing from last year!’

After a very long day we eventually got home in time for our pyjama social, which made a very comfy A-List night. Maya Omri, our President, says: ‘Overall it was a successful day for UEA Trampoline Club. I’m so proud of everyone who competed for doing so well!’ Cambridge is one of our more competitive competitions, so this was such a brilliant achievement.