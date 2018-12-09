Trampolining has had some great achievements this term, and as we’re a growing club you might not be aware of everything we get up to. We’ve had a good intake of freshers this year, all of whom are really keen to improve and work hard.

On 24 November, UEA Trampolining took part in its first competition of the year, the Loughborough Open. This was a small but tough competition, with only eight universities in attendance.

The day began with the Ladies’ Northern England University Trampolining (NEUT). Everyone performed to a high standard, and UEA came second for form (neatness of moves). We broke our club record for medallists, with new members, Emily Ralfs (NEUT Six) and Aisha White (NEUT Five) taking first place, and Louisa Harris (NEUT Four), our Secretary, and Lizzie Payne (NEUT Three) coming second place in their categories.

Synchronised Trampolining then took place in the afternoon; this was the first time our club had taken part in synchro and we exceeded our expectations! NEUT Three competitors Sophie Barker and Adele Morley, and Katie Clough and Maddie Cole did really well; with Barker and Morley coming sixth, and Clough and Cole coming tenth. Harris and Payne competed together and came fifth.

President Maya Omri said that she’s ‘so proud of everyone! So many medals and personal bests. It was such a great competition for UEA.’

We’ve had a great term of socials so far this year, including a ‘Last of the Leotards’ social to celebrate our successes at Loughborough, and getting new leotards with Gymnastics.

Our favourite social so far was our joint ‘T Social’ with Tap. Charlie Clements, Tap Vice-President, said that ‘doing a joint social was loads of fun. As there were so many people, the friendly buzz of conversation across both Tap and Trampolining was brilliant! It was also nice to see, talk to and hang out with people we wouldn’t necessarily see all the time. And celebrating sports night with such a lovely club topped it all off! Tap had a brilliant time and we cannot wait for the next one!’

We have a Winter Ball coming up in December with Gymnastics and Pole Fitness at the Rooftop Gardens which we’re really excited for; we can’t wait to dress up for it!