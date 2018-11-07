Perhaps one of the biggest trends today is vlogging; a mix of the words ‘blog’ and ‘video’. With the immense popularity of social media (especially YouTube), there are millions of vloggers across the world. It’s a way for someone to share their life with their audience as well as create memories. A popular type of vlog is the travel vlog. I intend to explain why travel vlogs are so popular and their impact on their audience.

I vlog my travels but keep them private. Rather than wanting to gain a large audience, I create vlogs to memorialise all the special trips in my life. They’re also something I share with my close family. So vlogging isn’t just to gain followers but almost like taking photos, something to look back on in the future. On the other hand, some travel vloggers have millions of subscribers on YouTube. Perhaps one of the reasons travel vlogs are so popular is the appeal of travelling. I’m a travel fanatic myself so I love watching travel vlogs to see what places I haven’t visited before are like. It’s almost like we get to be apart of the trip when watching travel vlogs.

Travel vlogs have many positive effects. They allow the viewers to experience something they might not be able to, and can even educate them about cultures and traditions. Vlogs also allow the maker to develop confidence as they have to film themselves in public. What I particularly admire about travel vlogs is that in this day and age, I can find a vlog about almost every country in the world. I usually watch several vlogs before travelling to a different country because sometimes it’s easier to research and understand the culture through a visual platform than just words.

On the other hand, there is a dark side to travel vlogs. Over the years, there have been creators abusing their platform and disrespecting the places they travel to. An example of this is the famous YouTuber, Logan Paul, who ruined his career by uploading a video of Aokigahara forest (more commonly and incorrectly known as Suicide Forest). In the now deleted video, Paul included his finding on a dead body which received an immense amount of backlash. He also vlogged throwing Pokeballs at policemen in Japan which highlights his insensitivity and disrespect. The result of these negative travel vlogs is that the audiences, which are often younger viewers, are exposed to this insensitivity and might be influenced. In this specific case, it could encourage people to visit Aokigahara forest just to search for bodies, which is a horrible reason to visit a place. Whilst it’s important to acknowledge places that hold history and culture, there is no excuse to visit a place that should be respected, just to do the opposite.

Overall, there are positives and negatives to travel vlogging. Creators need to be aware of their content and how it can affect their viewers. There can be something beautiful in vlogging, a way to preserve special memories. I encourage everyone to try vlogging, it doesn’t even have to public. So grab your camera or phone, and press the record button.