I can live in the company of couples. I can tolerate the occasional kiss. But if you can’t keep your hands to yourselves, I might scream. As the perpetual single friend I’m used to third wheeling. I have taken on my role with enthusiasm and I love to make couples uncomfortable while openly mocking their romantic behaviour. I can cope. But where do you draw the line? How should you treat your single friend?

What I, and all your other single friends, don’t want is pity. I hate to brag, but if I wanted a date I could get one. So I really don’t need the sorrowful looks or encouragement that one day, if I just wait it out, I’ll find someone. Funnily enough my single aim in life is not to find someone to share February the 14th with. I have been told that I just need to be patient, but at 18 years old I hardly think finding a boyfriend is a pressing matter. I’m not worried.

Also, please don’t act like I’m the last single person on the planet. There are quite a few of us. Believe it or not. I’m not an endangered species and don’t want your donations once a month. Whether it is the certain singles who have no romantic attachment or the single in unofficial pairings who like to live label free, we don’t need protecting.

There are singles that are insecure and awkward in the company of couples so show them kindness. All you need to do is act like a normal human being. It isn’t very hard. Surely even people in couples remember how it was before? How it was to be single.

Couple-y behaviour is fine, just not all the time. Because we must remind ourselves that even a couple consists of two individuals. Two separate, unique people who can function by themselves. They did it before, and they can do it when they hang out with me. Hold hands for a bit and I can stomach it. But if you can’t keep your hands to yourself and your tongues are down each other’s throats you will come up for air and find me gone. And I won’t be sorry.