A day to spend with the one you love most, yourself!

As Valentine’s day draws closer we ask ourselves: is it that time of year already? I am sure I just went through this? Not all of us have dates for Valentine’s. That’s fine. But how do we fill this, for most singletons, dreaded day? My advice is;

treat yourself. It’s a day to celebrate love, and this year the person you love most is you.

So take yourself on a date. But please remember, this is not a pity party. This is not a boo hoo I’m alone and going to cry into my ice cream day. You are not Bridget Jones. This is a day to look after

yourself. You get to have a day off whilst the rest of the world force themselves into societies narrow version of love. You get to do something actually fun.

This Valentine’s day do all the things you haven’t had time to, and pay attention whilst doing it. Be present. It’s as simple and taking the time to properly wash and condition your hair. Take off your nail polish and cut your nails. Cook yourself a proper meal and not just what you can whip up in 15 minutes because you don’t have the time. Maybe even buy from the Tesco finest range instead of own brand, you deserve it. If you want to, take yourself out for a meal or a drink and try not to pick up your phone. Order the cocktail

off the menu that you’ve been dying to try, but are too scared of judgment to ask for. You can watch people around you or read a book whilst sipping on your tiny umbrella laden refreshment. Enjoy spending time with yourself. You could even go to a movie afterwards. I have found that going to the cinema alone is one of the most empowering experiences and the best part is you get to pick the film. You don’t have to share the popcorn, or settle for salted when you really wanted sweet, it’s all your choice.

Alternatively, you could do nothing. You are under no obligation to change your routine for St Valentine. The reality is, that most people do nothing at all, they just won’t admit it. But whatever happens, at least for this year, dedicate the day to you.