The Paradise Papers release is a treasure trove of leaked documents containing information about offshore finance.

The documents detail controversial investments by high-profile figures like the monarchy, politicians and celebrities. The complex system of offshore investments is often criticised as it frequently serves as a tax haven for the wealthy.

Identical to the leak of the Panama Papers last year, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung obtained the documents and has handed over the investigation to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Although the Paradise Papers are more than a terabyte smaller than the Panama Papers, it is still the second largest leak and the fifth major leak in the last four years. The data totals a staggering 13.4 million documents.

The Paradise Papers, despite being a smaller leak, is unparalleled according to Gerard Ryle, who oversees member journalists at the ICIJ, since “it’s the high end of town.” The leak exposes the more sophisticated, richer clientele known for using tax havens to maximise profits and reduce tax on assets.

Two particularly high profile findings involve Prince Charles and the Queen’s estate. Prince Charles apparently lobbied for changes to alter climate-change without disclosing that his private estate had offshore financial interest in the changes. In 2007 Prince Charles bought $113,500 worth of shares in a Bermuda company that would benefit from the rule change.

However, there has been a vehement denial of lobbying as Prince Charles is not directly involved in all of his investments and his views on climate change have been public for many decades.

Even if Prince Charles is vindicated of the accusations, the royal family has faced further disrepute as the Queen’s private estate invested £10m offshore. A small amount of the money ended up with the company behind Bright House, which has been accused of inappropriate lending, and Threshers, a drink chain that went into administration owing £17.5m in UK tax.

In addition to the exposé on the Royal Family, it has been discovered that prominent politicians have been involved in questionable investments. For example, former Conservative Party deputy chairman, Lord Ashcroft, is alleged to have retained non-Dom status to reduce his taxes despite residing in the House of Lords and a resident of the UK. Also, some of his offshore investments have apparently been mismanaged, possibly breaking rules.

Although the Paradise Papers appear to be focused on UK offshore investments, there is a specific transatlantic investment causing a stir. One of President Trump’s top officials is involved with a firm that has Russian connections, including President Vladimir Putin’s son-in-law.

Multiple members of Trump’s administration and family have already been accused of relationships with Russia, fueling speculation they were involved in the 2016 election which saw Trump elected President over Hillary Clinton. High-profile figures have captured headlines but the central figure of leaks is Appleby, a law firm. It is responsible for 6.8 million documents of the 13.4 million total in the data leak.

The offshore legal service is one of the largest in the world, with clients including big corporations, financial institutions and the wealthy. The firm operates out of 10 offices internationally including the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Jersey; three of the worst corporate tax havens according to Oxfam, and all under UK sovereignty.

With any major data leak, there is the question of what the consequences will be. Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, commented that “anyone who puts money into a tax haven…should acknowledge the damage it does to society.” Previous leaks have removed world leaders, yet the system of offshore investments will continue for the foreseeable future.