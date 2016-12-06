Earlier last week, the infamous Donald Trump took to Twitter to use the oh-so-powerful 140 characters to defend Vice-President Mike Pence against the Broadway cast of Hamilton. The cast’s lead spoke up about how they feel inclusivity and equality for all is fundamental, not only in the theatre, but in the wider society too. The Vice President was booed (as well as occasionally applauded). Pence left before the cast began talking, but it is reported he waited in the hallway to listen to the speech.

On hearing about this, Trump ordered the cast to ‘apologise’, insinuating that they damaged the status of the theatre acting as a ‘safe and special place’. Trump claimed that the cast’s speech on equality and inclusivity ‘should not have happen’.

But it should happen. Indeed, Trump is correct in thinking that the theatre should be a safe environment. And indeed, the cast felt safe enough to speak freely, and it is rare for those groups to exercise that free speech directly to those that make them feel unsafe. In a country that is so bound up with gun crime and political upheaval, why should the theatre suspend disbelief so far as to ignore what is happening in the current public sphere? Trump uses free speech to effectively steer political narratives, so it is both ironic and unfair to impeach the silence of others, especially when their purpose on stage is to tell a story of life.

‘Hamilton’, winner of 11 Tony Awards, centres around the life of Alexander Hamilton, the first United States Secretary of the Treasury and one of America’s ‘founding fathers’ as re-enacted by a non-Caucasian cast, using rap and hip-hop to tell his story. The fact that the play focuses around political conversation almost forces a comment to be made. If anything, Pence should have expected it in a place where the arts are allowed to express whatever they please.

Trump isn’t the only one who has made comments on the dislike of political theatre. Playwright Ronald Harwood reveals that he has ‘stopped going to the theatre’ because it is ‘too political’.

Adding to this, Harwood claims that a woman playing male Shakespeare roles is ‘political casting’. He says: ‘I don’t believe in cross-gender casting. I mean, I don’t want to see Glenda Jackson’s King Lear’. Harwood comments on how he doesn’t want the theatre’s message to be ‘I am going to change the world by telling them they are all doing wrongly’, and it seems that this is what Trump is reiterating.

However, they are completely missing the point of the function of theatre. Political or not, the purpose of theatre always makes a comment on what society is as it is a representation of reality. Theatre is one of the few ways that the public congregate and witness something as a unit, and because of this there can be immediate discourse on it through a shared experience. Politics within this realm is incredibly useful as it also forces people to face it directly, not through a screen or words on a page. These politicians believe apathy and ignorance to be a huge problem, so theatre is one way to get political ideals and oppositions into the minds of people, like Mike Pence, who might otherwise miss it altogether.

As director Peter Brook states “the pop tradition in England has such wide appeal: non-political, unaligned” but it is nonetheless “tuned in on a fragmented world in which bombs, drugs, God, parents, sex and private anxieties, are inseparable” and they are always illuminated by a wish “for some sort of change or transformation”. This can be said for any method of art.

On a surface level, art is expression, and expression of ideas can be anything from existential to political. We have come so far in theatre; we are not going to silence ourselves just for Mike Pence, who should in his role get used to protests. Sorry, Trump, but you can’t win this one. As an actor, it is important to know about politics. As a member of society, it is crucial to know about politics.