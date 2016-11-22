In the UK we’d assume that an ongoing rape trial would derail anyone’s political career. As we once thought it had Trump’s. After controversial and vile statements about women in the final weeks, it seemed like his presidential campaign was done for. A campaign propelled by hate had finally lost momentum. It seemed that his attitude of misogyny and racism would not prevail. And then he won.

Why did people vote for him? Simply because Trump promised change. Rational voters understand that voting for something as vague as ‘change’ is lunacy. But rationality was abandoned by most and Trump became president. His voters were diverse: Trump received support from almost half of voters earning more than $250,000 a year and half of college graduates. Yet he claims to be a man representing the working classes. They appeared to ignore his sexual harassment and assault allegations and supported his racist campaign. A campaign which promised to build a wall along America’s southern border to combat a non-existent immigration crisis and ban an entire religious group from entering the country. This suggests that there is deep rooted, and growing, racial prejudice existing within America which actually won him votes. Trump’s win teaches children that sexual harassment is fine as long as you’re rich and powerful. It tells a generation that racism will be tolerated. It broadcasts to the world that we are not moving forwards, but backwards.

Misogyny meant that it didn’t matter that Hillary was of the most qualified presidential candidates in recent years. Hillary Clinton is a woman, and that meant she could not be president. She was reduced by Trump to a ‘nasty woman’. Not an unreliable candidate, not a weak opponent or anything that commented on her political ability, but a ‘nasty woman’. Her work as Secretary of State, her involvement in the recovery after 9/11 and her election campaign meant nothing. Media focused on her personal life more than her policies. Her clothes were scrutinised over her causes. It came down to the fact that the voters preferred a sexist racist instead of a woman.

With Trump already changing his mind, and his election winning policies, the future is unclear. America welcomes the Trump family into the Whitehouse and in doing so welcomes an era of misogyny and racism. It is awful, but it isn’t shocking. It is what they voted for.