The results of a new study conducted by the Pew Research Center have shown that not many people outside of America have faith in President Donald Trump’s leadership abilities.



The global attitudes survey, which has been conducted annually since 2002 and this year surveyed over 40,000 respondents, found that Trump’s presidency has had a major impact on how the world sees the United States.



The survey, which spanned across 37 nations, found that a median 22 percent of people have confidence in Trump to do the right thing when it comes to international affairs. By contrast, in the final years of Barack Obama’s presidency, a median 64 percent of people were confident in having Obama direct America’s role in the world.



Change in public opinion towards the US presidency is most pronounced among some of the US’s closest allies in Europe and Asia, as well as neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada. In only two countries was Trump better received than Obama: Russia and Israel.



Sweden reported the largest change in attitudes to the US president, with an -83 percent difference in ratings from Obama to Trump. World leaders and close allies to the United States Germany, France, and the UK respectively had a -75 percent, -70 percent, and -57 percent fall in confidence in the US presidency.



The Pew Research Center said: “Confidence in President Trump is influenced by reactions to both his policies and his character. With regard to the former, some of his signature policy initiatives are widely opposed around the globe.”



They added: “The 2017 survey examines attitudes toward five major policy proposals that President Trump has supported. Globally, none of them are popular.”



For example, Trump’s plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border is opposed by a median 76 percent of those in the study. Opposition is particularly intense in Mexico, where more than nine-in-ten (94 percent) oppose the US government erecting a wall. Similarly, there is a widespread opposition to Trump’s policy stances on withdrawing from international trade agreements and climate change accords.



Trump’s policies are not the only reason for his disapproval around the world. The report also claims that many global publics do not like Trump’s personality. 75 percent of those surveyed say President Trump is ‘arrogant’, 65 percent call him ‘intolerant’, and 62 percent believe he is ‘dangerous’.



However, the collapse in confidence of the US president seems not to have majorly affected public opinion of the United States itself. Most people expressed positive opinions of Americans, including their traditions of personal freedoms. In fact, 55 percent of people in the study still characterized Trump as a strong leader.

The New York Times report that these findings come “despite concerted efforts by Mr. Trump to build relationships with world leaders.” The President recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and South Korean President Moon Jae-In.



The White House is yet to schedule a date for President Trump to accept Prime Minister Theresa May’s invitation for a state visit to the UK.



