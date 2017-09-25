Imagine being in Edinburgh and needing urgent medical treatment. Then imagine that you were putting your life in the hands of a thieving nurse, a fraudulent doctor and an alcoholic senior consultant. Pretty scary.

Luckily, although this may sound like the start to a horrific Daily Star story, this group of dysfunctional health workers actually belongs to the BBC’s latest drama, Trust Me. This four-part thriller follows the life of Cath Hardacre (Jodie Whittaker), a single mum and senior nurse who is fired after whistleblowing on her colleagues for their treatment of patients. However, when Cathy’s best friend, a qualified A&E doctor, leaves her life in the UK, Cath steals her identity and creates a new life for herself in Edinburgh as an A&E doctor where she believes she can do a better job than those surrounding her.

Though she has a rather smooth start to her new life as Dr Sutton– adapting well to her new career, finding new friends, and even love – it doesn’t take long before the cracks start to show. It isn’t until her new lover and fellow colleague, Dr Andrew Brenner, discovers that she is an imposter that her life begins to fall into turmoil. Though he promises to shelter her secret in order to keep her in his life, it is clear that he cannot protect her from her past, or from her decisions. When a medical emergency then threatens her career, Dr Sutton’s new life is fractured further when the arrival of her troubled ex-husband proves that no one can ever truly discard their past. The show manages to shine light into these horrific pressure that most A&E departments face, and how easy it is for employees to hide their errors when protected by close colleagues – something which makes you question what secrets could be lurking in the cracks of the NHS.

Whittaker’s performance is truly gripping throughout the four episode run. Her portrayal of a frantic mother, desperate to provide a better life for her and her daughter whilst juggling a career is an accurate depiction of the troubles that many single mothers face. Along with the anxiety that follows her new career, Whittaker creates a character with great emotional depth, who, while showing us her vulnerability and how she may crack at any moment, still braces a smile when she pulls back the blue curtain to see her patients. If anyone had any doubts as to whether Whittaker would be a strong enough performer to take on the role of the Time Lord, then these have been eliminated with Trust Me, as Whittaker truly proves her versatility as an actress. Another great performance in this show is by Emun Elliott, who plays Dr Andrew Brenner. Cold and calm in the workplace, the audience are invited to see the warmer, romantic side to his character when Cath steps into his life. Desperate to retain a family after a painful divorce from his ex, he is charming, caring and a great father-figure – a strong contrast to Cath’s ex, Karl, played by The Inbetweeners’ Blake Harrison.

Though the storyline seems worryingly close to reality, the main thrill of this series is the many twists and turns that the show takes. Without revealing too many spoilers, Trust Me – contrary to the name – proves that you should always be cautious of those around you, especially those who seem to have it all going well for them. You never know what dark secrets they may have lurking beneath their surfaces.