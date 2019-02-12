The sex industry is something everyone is aware of but hardly anyone speaks of their experiences with it. With many students struggling to juggle their social life with the financial restrictions of their maintenance loan, the sex industry is a way that students can earn a little extra on the side.

The sugar daddy industry is bigger than it appears. Twitter accounts pledge to send you large amounts of cash just for following them and retweeting their content. Many girls have their Tinder settings with a wide age range in order to match older, more financially stable men. This unique type of dating has a large number of sites dedicated to it, of which Seeking Arrangement appears to be the largest with over ten million clients. Seeking Arrangement have said the age of their average sugar daddy is 38 with the sugar babies averaging 25 and making £2,140 a month. Sugar babies are paid for their services, either in money or gifts (often both), and that being a sugar baby doesn’t necessarily mean sex work. These distinctions separate the sugar daddy industry from prostitution.

The law surrounding prostitution is complex. There are over 70,000 prostitutes in the UK, with many more women using the term escort instead. Although the act of prostitution is not a crime, soliciting is. Therefore, offering your services or the services of someone else is considered illegal. The expansion of the sex industry from escorting to cam girl work this modern era has created blurred lines for the legality of these acts.

Strip clubs are another element of the sex industry that is not immune to students. Many students have said that in the aftermath of a night out they find that they have gone with a group to a strip club for a laugh. This indicates that many students go for the experience and not necessarily for sexual gratification.

Onlyfans.com is a platform that is gaining a lot of traction and seems to be replacing cam girl work. It enables users to pay for subscriptions to accounts that unlock pornographic images and videos. The app disables your phone’s screen shot function, preventing content from being shared. Many share their onlyfans.com information on their social media, asking people to subscribe and appears to be very popular amongst students.

The sex industry is evolving, and students are becoming increasingly active in providing material and being involved in the sex industry, but they are also quite active the consumption of the sex industry too.