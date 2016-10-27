The controversial career of Tyson Fury took another turn as he relinquished his WBA and WBO heavyweight titles after he admitted to taking cocaine to deal with depression.

Fury’s boxing licence was subsequently suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) until they carry out “further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues.” He reportedly failed a random drugs test ahead of his rescheduled rematch with Wladimir Klitschko. Fury told Rolling Stone in an interview that he had “done lots” of the drug.

Upon vacating his titles, Fury said: “I now enter another big challenge in my life which I know, like against Klitschko, I will conquer. I won the titles in the ring and I believe that they should be lost in the ring, but I’m unable to defend at this time and I have taken the hard and emotional decision to now officially vacate my treasured world titles.”

Speaking about his mental health issues he previously said: “I can’t deal with it and the only thing that helps me is when I get drunk out of my mind. They say I’ve got a version of bipolar. I’m a manic depressive. I just hope someone kills me before I kill myself.”

The 28-year-old has not fought since claiming the WBA and WBO in November 2015, when he beat longstanding champion Klitschko. That defeat was the 40-year-old Ukrainian’s first loss since 2004. Fury pulled out of two rematches this year, citing injury as his reason for being unable to compete. Fury also briefly held the IBF title but was stripped of that after he failed to fight the body’s mandatory challenger, Vyacheslav Glazkov.

British boxer and IBF champion Anthony Joshua and Klitschko were reported to have agreed to fight, although that has been postponed until 2017 due to the Ukrainian suffering a calf injury in training. Any future contest between them could be a fight for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua won gold for Team GB in 2012, then progressed from amateur to professional boxing in June 2013. His professional career has so far been highly successful. He has won all 17 of his matches and boasts a 100% knockout ratio. His most recent fight was in June, when he knocked out American challenger Dominic Breazeale. He knocked out another American, Charles Martin (who previously beat Glazkov) in April to claim the IBF heavyweight titles.

Klitschko has not fought since losing his titles to Fury in November last year, which was a massive upset at the time, being his first defeat in over 11 years. He has only lost four times in his career and will be keen to regain the titles he lost to Fury.

Fury’s cocaine use is the latest in a series of controversial incidents that have marred his career. Having been named as one of the twelve nominees for the 2015 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, Fury faced petitions to have him removed from the list due to homophobic and sexist comments that he had made in the past. More than 140,000 people signed a change.org petition calling on the BBC to remove him from the potential winners list.

One of the quotes that particularly annoyed people was that Fury once said: “A woman’s best place is in the kitchen and on her back – that’s my personal belief.”

He was also criticised for homophobic comments, in which he claimed: “There are only three things that need to be accomplished before the devil comes home. One of them is homosexuality being legal in countries, one of them is abortion and the other one’s paedophile. Who would have thought in the 50s and 60s that those first two would be legalised? When I say paedophiles can be made legal, that sounds like crazy talk doesn’t it? But back in the 50s and early 60s, for them first two to be made legal would have been looked on as a crazy man again.”

He defended himself at the time, saying: “I am aware of the recent newspaper articles and I would like to put on record that I am not homophobic,” he said. “I have homosexual friends and I do not judge them because of their sexuality. My comments that you may have read are from the holy scriptures and this is what I live from.”

Fury ultimately finished in fourth place in the Sports Personality of the Year contest, a long way behind in the voting from eventual winner, Andy Murray.