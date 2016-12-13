UEA has announced plans to expand the library with 200 new study spaces.

In a joint statement, SU Undergraduate Education Officer Theo Antoniou Phillips and the university said, “We’ve always said that whilst we love UEA we constantly work to make UEA even better – and this is a brilliant example of what happens when the SU does its job of representing students interests and the University listens.”

Surveying by the Students’ Union in November of 4,929 students found that 40 per cent of those asked wanted more learning spaces on campus, in particular library expansion.

“Our student research – and our education issues polling earlier this term – all pointed to space on campus being a big issue.”

Antoniou Phillips said, “I look forward to working further with the University on ensuring that there is sufficient teaching and facilities space both in the short and long term.”