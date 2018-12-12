UEA alumni will appear on BBC Two’s Christmas University Challenge on Christmas Day. The festive series of the popular quiz show hosted by Jeremy Paxman sees teams of alumni from different universities competing against one another.

UEA’s appearance will be broadcast on BBC Two at 6:05 pm on Christmas Day and will feature comedian Alfur Smith, actress and writer Vicki Pepperdine, BBC newsreader Zeb Soanes and BBC weather presenter Darren Bett. The UEA alumni panel will be up against Westminster University and will face challenging questions on a range of topics.

In October, UEA students reached the first-round match of the regular series of the TV quiz show. Ed Bellamy, Mathew Reid, Mathew Walker and Madeline Forde-Roberts represented UEA against Keble College, Oxford, but unfortunately were defeated.

The Christmas edition of University Challenge runs every year and chooses alumni to represent the participating universities. The accomplishments and talents of this year’s UEA panel reflects the talent amongst the university’s alumni.