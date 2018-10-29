A UEA team will take on Keble College, Oxford, on BBC’s University Challenge tonight at 8:30pm.

The team, consisting of students Ed Bellamy, Matthew Reid, Matthew Walker and Madeline Forde-Roberts will be battling students from Keble College on the famous quiz show hosted by Jeremy Paxman.

Tonight’s episode is the last of this series’ first-round matches.

In October of last year, UEA SU were advertising that auditions were open for University Challenge. Episodes for this series were filmed in February of this year.

Speaking then, ex UEA SU Activities and Opportunities Officer Camille Koosyial said: “Every year thousands of UEA students watch other Universities enter and succeed on University Challenge, and probably sit there like I did wondering why we weren’t showcasing our own campus Brainiacs.

“So this year as part of our Do Something Different programme, we’re stepping up our efforts to enter- and whether you’re a regular winner at Big Bob’s Quiz, take the prizes at the Scholars quiz or are just a regular know it all, we want you involved.”

UEA last appeared on University Challenge in 2015 against the University of Manchester, unfortunately losing 195-35.

UEA’s last battle against an Oxford college (Linacre), saw them victorious with a score of 170-150. In 2007, UEA were marginally defeated by the University of Warwick with a score of 165-160.

To support UEA, students can watch the show on BBC Two at 8:30, or can go to Red Bar where the programme will be screened live. The show will also be screened in Lecture Theatre Three.