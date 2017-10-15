UEA’s first-morning celebration was held as part of Livewire1350’s two weeks of events organised to attract new members to the student station. Held on the 30th October, ‘Break The Day’ followed the success of the ‘Welcome Broadcast’ during freshers’ move-in day on campus.

The Saturday morning event was promised to offer “something for the ears, eyes, stomach, body, mind and soul”.

Are you ready to break the day with Livewire's morning festival? Breakfast, yoga, live music, glitter: it's all here https://t.co/pNBLufw15M pic.twitter.com/WiduoX5qFm — opportunities(su) (@ueasu_ops) September 30, 2017

Those who attended were entertained by spectacles of street dance, cheerleading and capoeira, a 16th-century Afro-Brazilian martial art, along with music from Livewire’s DJs and Live Music Society performers.

Glitter makeovers and healthy food were some of the selection offered by the society stalls in the Hive, including ‘Raise and Give’ which was fundraising for the mental health charity MIND.

One of Livewire’s presenters, Jacob Simmons, said it was “really great to see Livewire working with so many other societies”. Adding that he found the day to be “innovative” and “extremely ambitious”, with it overall being a “great experience”.

When asked for his favourite moment from the day Mr Simmons said it “had to be when I started dancing with a lady from Campus Kitchen to the Vengaboys. When they told me Livewire would give me plenty of new opportunities, I don’t think this is what they meant”.

Eleanor Martin, Livewire’s Head of Events, organised Break The Day. “I spent most of my summer planning the event, so there was quite a lot of pressure on the day”. She did admit that retrospectively turnout was lower than desired, but was satisfied considering it was a new idea.

She continued, “I’m certainly going to run Break The Day again”. “There was so much going on. I think it would have been a shame to miss it all and not take part in something so beneficial to yourself, others and the world around you”.

Ms Martin was especially pleased with how many societies turned up to display their “brilliant talents” in “promoting health, happiness and wellbeing”.

Rise and shine everyone! UEA Pride committee is in the Hive until 12pm today as part of Livewire’s Break the Day… https://t.co/x4Y8BOdUtW — UEA Pride (@UEAPride) September 30, 2017

Looking ahead to the future events planned by the station Ms Martin highlighted ‘Battle of the Bands’. The evening will bring the “best-talented musicians and bands at UEA to go head to head in a bid to win”. “It’s a super fun night of live music and bands killing it”. The evening is to be judged by industry professionals and planned to take place early November, with further details set to be released soon.