UEA men’s Football captain Ben George has been selected for the English Universities team, it was announced today.

Centre-back George, from Lowestoft, won the 2016-17 Norfolk Junior Cup at Carrow Road in his first season at UEA, after making the switch from Kirkley and Pakefield when he started his studies.

George made his debut for the Suffolk club as a teenager in 2014, progressing from the Royals’ reserves.

This season George has already guided UEA to the Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final, the Mummery Cup final, the BUCS Midlands Conference Cup final and the Midlands 2A league title.

He attended the preliminary England trials in Warwick in January alongside teammates Tom Smith, Richard Black and Ryan Swift.

George and Black were then asked to travel to Sandbach United near Stoke last month to play 45 minutes each for the South of England team against the North to decide the final 22 man squad.

George told Concrete: ‘At the trial I thought I gave myself the best possible chance of getting in. When I heard the news it was a very special moment for me and felt like all my hard work is paying off.

‘I’m really looking forward to the friendlies we have lined up against Premier League under-23 sides to prepare us for the home nations tournament.’

The universities home nations tournament will take place next month in Cardiff.